Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 263,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Shares of HBI opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

