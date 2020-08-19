Independent Advisor Alliance Has $208,000 Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 394,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

