Independent Advisor Alliance Has $214,000 Position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.56.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CGC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

