Independent Advisor Alliance Has $259,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,685,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,978.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 989,217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,098,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,292,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,189,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 706,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.