Independent Advisor Alliance Has $270,000 Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.48.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

