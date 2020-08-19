Independent Advisor Alliance Has $278,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in American Water Works by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

