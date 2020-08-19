Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $208,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.