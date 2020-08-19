Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $230,000 in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,747 shares of company stock worth $1,657,089 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.