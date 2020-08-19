Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $243,000 in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Snap by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,687.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,247,803 shares of company stock valued at $87,059,832.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

SNAP opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

