Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $247,000 in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,520,000 after purchasing an additional 389,630 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,349,000 after purchasing an additional 111,636 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 469,544 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,862,000 after purchasing an additional 762,310 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

