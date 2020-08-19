Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $262,000 in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $186.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

