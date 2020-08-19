Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $294,000 in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.15% of Plymouth Industrial Reit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 478.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 635.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the first quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

