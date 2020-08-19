Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,382.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

SNN opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.