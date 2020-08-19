Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $232,000 Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after acquiring an additional 610,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 103.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.87 and a beta of 1.14. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,078,412 shares of company stock worth $936,767,640 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Citigroup raised Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.63.

