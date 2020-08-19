Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $241,000 Investment in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,537,000 after acquiring an additional 720,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,595,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth about $201,489,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.2% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,278,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,345,000 after acquiring an additional 604,976 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of HLT stock opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.