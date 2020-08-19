Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Diageo stock opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

