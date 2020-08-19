Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 371.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 144,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 256,955 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS OILK opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

