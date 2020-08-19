Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 26 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,670,000 after acquiring an additional 137,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 729,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 716,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $439.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

