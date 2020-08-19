Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Shares in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,405,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,023,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 95.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after buying an additional 640,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wingstop by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Wingstop by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 774,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,749,000 after buying an additional 48,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.41, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

