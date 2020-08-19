Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Stake in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,795 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 17.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enviva Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.23. Enviva Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 510.00%.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

