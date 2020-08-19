Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 24,783 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 102,804.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERIC stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

