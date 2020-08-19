Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 3,270 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 7,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

