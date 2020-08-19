Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 3,353 Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,990,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,216,000 after buying an additional 2,942,430 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,111,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,987,000 after buying an additional 2,830,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,749,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,044,000 after buying an additional 1,040,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after buying an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,981,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,013,000 after purchasing an additional 684,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.