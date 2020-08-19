Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 4,000 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21,535.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 789,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,865,000 after acquiring an additional 786,053 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,549,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,309,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,211,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 551,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter.

ITB opened at $55.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

