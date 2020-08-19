Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 6,828 Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

KHC opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

