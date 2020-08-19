Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 8,160 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNCL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.