Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,154 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Corteva were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 63.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BofA Securities lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.53.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

