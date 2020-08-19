Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 810 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,874,000 after purchasing an additional 540,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 371,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

NYSE SRC opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.05. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.