Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 900 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Masco were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Masco by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Masco by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,098,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,088,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Shares of MAS opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

