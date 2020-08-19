Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $201,000 Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $479.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $243.90 and a 1-year high of $503.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.37.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.17.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

