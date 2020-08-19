Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $215,000 Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,174.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $254,656.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and have sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.