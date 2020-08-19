Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $245,000 Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,243 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

