Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $277,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,225,000 after acquiring an additional 62,336 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in TE Connectivity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.71. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.