Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

LVS stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.39 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.