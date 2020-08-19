Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,132 shares of company stock worth $8,977,501. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.