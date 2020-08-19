Independent Research Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) a €19.00 Price Target

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HHFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.58 ($21.86).

Shares of ETR:HHFA opened at €16.36 ($19.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 12-month low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 12-month high of €25.38 ($29.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

