Independent Research Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €5.80 Price Target

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €5.80 ($6.82) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

LEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Leoni has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €5.33 ($6.26).

Shares of LEO stock opened at €6.37 ($7.49) on Wednesday. Leoni has a twelve month low of €5.20 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of €13.96 ($16.42). The stock has a market cap of $207.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.22 and a 200 day moving average of €7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.58.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

