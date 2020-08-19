Insider Buying: Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Insider Purchases 47,302 Shares of Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris bought 47,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £75,683.20 ($98,945.22).

VLX stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.86. The company has a market cap of $245.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. Volex PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

