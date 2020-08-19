Insider Selling: Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells 1,981 Shares of Stock

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $78,368.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,693. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MODN opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Model N Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $41.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 44.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Model N from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.19.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

