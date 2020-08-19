Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s previous close.

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.62.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.