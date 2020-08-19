Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 377.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONS opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $73.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

