iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,074,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43.

