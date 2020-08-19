iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $330,666,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,301 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10.

