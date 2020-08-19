iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 74,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

