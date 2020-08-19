iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.82. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

