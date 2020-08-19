Jack Henry & Associates’ (JKHY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.71.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.12. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 394.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after buying an additional 368,890 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17,002.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 315,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,975,000 after buying an additional 313,188 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 306,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 478.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,505,000 after purchasing an additional 274,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 360.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 266,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,393,000 after purchasing an additional 208,728 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.