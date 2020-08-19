Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.70-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.12. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.71.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.