Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 27.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,231 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,722,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 540.0% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,440 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.48.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

