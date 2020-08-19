Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 143,477 PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 143,477 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of PDC Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 882,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 579,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 525,588 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of PDCE opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. PDC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

