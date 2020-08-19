Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 7,939 Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,455.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $195.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.97. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $196.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

